EduBourse » Buy Cryptocurrency » Cardano (ADA): What It Is & How to Buy It (2026)

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Cardano Statistics

Cardano (ADA)

Rank: 18 0,204568 $ Price (BTC) Ƀ0.00000256 Marketcap 7 684 687 732 $ Volume 238 366 702 $ 24h Change 0.18% Total Supply 45 000 000 000 ADA



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What Is Cardano (ADA)?

Cardano is an open-source blockchain platform founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. Launched in 2017, Cardano aims to provide a more secure and scalable infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Its blockchain uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Ouroboros, which enables fast, low-cost transactions while consuming less energy than Proof-of-Work systems. Cardano stands out for its rigorous academic approach, with a strong emphasis on research and peer review, designed to ensure the robustness and durability of the platform.

How Does Cardano Work?

Here is how Cardano works:

Layered Architecture: Cardano is split into two layers: the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) for ADA transactions and the Cardano Computation Layer (CCL) for smart contracts and dApps. Proof-of-Stake (PoS): It uses the Ouroboros consensus mechanism, which lets ADA holders take part in block validation and in securing the network, while consuming less energy than Proof-of-Work. Staking: Cardano staking lets ADA holders delegate their tokens to staking pools to earn rewards in ADA, contributing to the security and the day-to-day running of the network. Smart Contracts: The platform supports smart contracts through the CCL layer, allowing developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) with advanced features. Decentralized Governance: Cardano includes a governance system that lets ADA holders vote on improvement proposals and protocol changes. Research and Development: Cardano takes an approach grounded in academic research and peer review to design and improve its protocols, guaranteeing the robustness and the security of the network.

These elements show how Cardano combines a layered architecture, a PoS mechanism and a research-driven approach to build an innovative, durable blockchain platform.

History of the Cardano Cryptocurrency

Here are the key dates in the history of Cardano:

September 2017: Launch of Cardano – Cardano launches with its first token, ADA, on the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) blockchain. March 2018: Introduction of Daedalus – Release of the Daedalus wallet, a full-node wallet for storing ADA, offering security and complete control. July 2018: Byron Phase – Start of the Byron phase, focused on laying the foundations of the network and deploying the settlement layer (CSL). February 2020: Shelley Phase – Launch of the Shelley phase, which introduces the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism (Ouroboros) and the decentralization of the network through staking pools. July 2025: Alonzo Phase – Deployment of the Alonzo phase, enabling smart contracts on Cardano and the integration of the computation layer (CCL), paving the way for dApps. September 2025: Smart Contract Rollout – Official introduction of smart contracts on the Cardano network, marking a major step in the expansion of the platform’s features. April 2022: Governance Improvements – Implementation of improved governance mechanisms, allowing ADA holders to vote on proposals to update and improve the network.

These dates mark the key milestones in the development and the expansion of Cardano, from its launch through to its recent innovations.

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Is Cardano a Good Investment – Does ADA Have a Future?

There are good reasons to believe that this cryptocurrency is destined for better days:

A Project Everyone Knows : Cardano is a cryptocurrency that hardly needs an introduction anymore. The project is already mature enough to take off.

: Cardano is a cryptocurrency that hardly needs an introduction anymore. The project is already mature enough to take off. Reassuring Stability : it has been a very long time since ADA Cardano last flirted with its all-time low. That is proof of stability.

: it has been a very long time since ADA Cardano last flirted with its all-time low. That is proof of stability. Satisfying Predictions: Cardano price predictions are all positive. They forecast a steady rise in the price over the long term and the setting of a new record level.

Pros of Buying & Cons of Investing in Cardano

Advantages Drawbacks A top 10 cryptocurrency

Positive predictions

Has its own blockchain

Promising crypto High volatility

The Cardano Blockchain Explained

The Cardano cryptocurrency has its own blockchain. As we mentioned above, it is a decentralized platform capable of generating smart contracts. Thanks to a proof-of-stake consensus, the Cardano network stays reliable and scalable. Our verdict on this blockchain is therefore positive.

Should You Buy Cardano Crypto?

Yes, you should buy Cardano this year. Right now the price is within everyone’s reach, while the forecasts point to good things ahead – anyone researching how to buy Cardano has reasons to be confident. Buying looks like the right move, since Cardano is one of the best cryptocurrencies in the world. Every crypto enthusiast should own some, especially since it is a serious rival to Ethereum in any Cardano vs Ethereum comparison. In short, our Cardano review is positive. We recommend buying this digital coin.

This article has an educational purpose and does not constitute investment advice. Crypto-assets are highly risky investments.